Dryden Police Service highlights community service in council presentation

The ongoing debate over police in Dryden, Ont., had a new voice added to the mix this week, when the Dryden Police Service gave its thoughts on potentially switching policing providers to the OPP.

Dryden Police Service Police Chief Doug Palson and board chair Barry Gates spoke about the differences in policing models between the two forces, while highlighting how community policing is different than regional policing.

"[The DPS is] a community based model, the service has been around for hundreds of years and part of the community," said Police Chief Doug Palson. "The OPP is a very professional organization. Great, great bunch of people and great police officers. It's just like the real difference is just the delivery model."

Palson said there are pros and cons to both the regional policing model, which would be delivered by OPP.

"I think the biggest thing with from a Dryden police service is the community based focus and the people focus and focus on the community and working with the communities and the community and really establishing and working with partners within the community," he said.

"I can't speak to the speak for the OPP, but, you know, to go to a regional concept, the potential is there to lose some of that a little bit at some times."

Palson said DPS members live in or around Dryden, and noted that the OPP detachments do have some staff who rotate in and out, saying that he believes about half of the OPP officers are firmed rooted in the community they serve.

Officers know the community, Palson said, with officers recognizing people who live in Dryden.

"Some of the folks that we deal with on a daily basis, are sometimes not in the, you know, the best situations. And people are struggling sometimes, but our members realize that. And that connection with some of the folks I think makes a difference."

Palson said the DPS have seen few budgetary increases over the past number of years, with the annual department spending less than $4M. He said there may be the need for two additional officers or social workers to be hired in the next few years, so there could be some incremental increases.

Palson said he is constantly amazed at how resilient officers are, noting that the police costing process has been ongoing for more or less four years.

As to a recommendation, Palson said the decision to move from the DPS to OPP is a political one. However, he's hopeful city council will see the benefit of a community-based policing model.

"You have something, and you have something that's good. There's a lot of maybes and a lot of using a crystal ball and looking into the future. Assumptions and speculations that maybe, there may be some cost savings but that's a lot of unknowns, and also into a different delivery model."