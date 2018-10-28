Dryden police searching for suspect after high school student reportedly held at knife-point

Police in Dryden, Ont., say they're searching for a 30-year-old man wanted on a warrant for allegedly holding a high school student at knife-point last week.

Officers were called to Dryden High School on Oct. 24 shortly after 9 a.m., the Dryden Police Service said in a written release.

A student was reportedly held at knife-point in a neighbouring parking lot by the accused who demanded the youth turn over a cell phone, police said. The accused then reportedly fled without getting the phone after other people nearby started noticing the incident.

No one was hurt, police said.

Police said they've identified the accused and charged him with robbery with a weapon and failing to comply with probation but have not yet found the man.