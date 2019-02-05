Dryden police officer celebrates award for 'outstanding contributions' to Special Olympics

A constable with the Dryden Police Service is celebrating an award that recognizes individuals who show exceptional leadership and continued contribution to Special Olympics Canada.

According to a written release issued on Monday, constable Denise Szachury received the Rising Flame Award on January 31, 2019 at the Law Enforcement Torch Kick Off in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan for her "exceptional promise of leadership and continued contribution to the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics."

She also participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg for Special Olympics by crossing the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge to kick off the 2019 Special Olympics Games.

Constable Szachury also participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg for Special Olympics to kick off the 2019 Special Olympic Games. (Dryden Police Service)

In addition to constable Szachury's award, the Dryden Police Service also received a special award for achieving third place for the increase in gross revenue for their 2018 Polar Bear Plunge fundraiser, that raised over $3,200 for Special Olympics.