The decision is nearly two years in the making, and citizens in Dryden, Ont., will get a chance Thursday to weigh in on how to police the city.

Since June 2017, the city has been working on obtaining the costs to switch from the Dryden Police Service to the OPP. Dryden has had its own municipal police force since 1910. The only other municipality in northwestern Ontario to have its own municipal police force is Thunder Bay.

In November, Dryden city council received the OPP's costs to police the city of nearly 8,000. It amounted to about $5.5 million in the first year, which would eventually drop to $4.7 million. However, the OPP will only guarantee its costs for the first three years of its policing contract, with fees then being adjusted based on calls for service. That means the OPP costs could increase.

The Dryden Police Service budget for 2018 was $3.9 million.

The city hired accounting firm MNP to take a detailed look at the costs, benefits and issues with switching from the municipal force to the OPP.

Some issues, like having police show up to medical calls in Dryden, as there is a perception of an ambulance shortage in the community, cannot be given a dollar figure but are still listed in the report as considerations for city council.

MNP's report notes the OPP switch would pay for itself in just over eight years. However, the city would have to consider some upfront switching costs.

The report said the Dryden Police Service would cost $6 million more over a 15-year period, based on OPP costing to remain constant.

The city would be on the hook though for severance costs for any officers and civilian staff who do not seek employment with the OPP or are not offered a job with the provincial force.

The severance costs could reach up to $4 million, but could be under $1 million depending on how many staff choose to transition to, or are hired on by, the provincial force. Officers are not guaranteed positions with the OPP.

The OPP will not cover bylaw enforcement and animal control, which is currently offered by Dryden Police Service.

The city of Dryden needs to determine by May 28 if it will switch to the OPP.

Other communities that have switched to the OPP in the past decade include Kenora and Atikokan.

The public meeting Thursday evening is at The Centre starting at 6:30 p.m.