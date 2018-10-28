Dryden police arrest man after reportedly damaging hospital patient room

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly damaging a patient room at the Dryden Regional Health Centre, according to a written release from Dryden Police Service on Tuesday.

Police said on June 13, officers received a 911 call when the accused became violent and began throwing items around the room.

According to Tuesday's release, when officers arrived, hospital staff had contained the 46-year-old man in the room while he continued to damage hospital property.

There were no reports of anyone being injured or assaulted during this incident.

Police said they charged the man with several charges including mischief over $5000 and failing to comply with probation order.

He has been held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.