Dryden man arrested after assaulting, fleeing police officers

A 35-year-old Dryden man is facing numerous charges after assaulting a police officer, and then leading police on a multi-block foot chase through the Northwestern Ontario town last week.

Police said the incident began at about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, when officers were called to a clothing store on King Street in Dryden with reports of a male stealing items.

About 25 minutes later, an officer spotted the accused at the Dryden Library on Princess Street. As the officer attempted to arrest the accused, a physical altercation took place. The officer was assaulted and the accused fled on foot, heading northward on Van Horne Avenue.

The foot chase continued for about two blocks to Queen Street, and then to the Dryden pedestrian overpass.

Police said the accused lept from the overpass's second level of stairs in an effort to evade police, and kept running once he landed on the ground.

He was arrested a few minutes later in the CP rail yard on Queen Street.

The accused is facing a number of charges, including assaulting and resisting police, and theft under $5,000.

He's due to appear in bail court on Oct. 23.