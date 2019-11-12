A conciliator is being brought in to help Dryden's police union and the town's police services board come to a new collective agreement.

Talks between the two sides have been taking place since June, the Dryden Police Services Board said in a media release issued Monday.

"We are disappointed that we were not able to reach an agreement with this latest round of talks," board chair Judi Green said in a statement.

No details about the outstanding issues were provided; the board also didn't say when conciliated talks would begin.