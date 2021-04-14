'Slip of attention' to checklist likely contributed to 2020 Dryden small-plane crash: TSB

An incomplete checklist procedure likely led to the 2020 crash of a Bearskin Airlines plane that crashed trying to take off from the Dryden airport, according to a report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

A Fairchild SA227-DC Metro 23 aircraft, operated by Perimeter Aviation as Bearskin Airlines Flight 344, crashed about 4:10 p.m. CT on Feb. 24, 2020.

The plane left the runway after losing directional control, and came to rest about 18 metres off the runway, in about 46 centimetres of snow, the TSB said in its report released Wednesday.

The crashed left the plane, which was being sold in an online auction, with "significant structural" damage.

The passengers included Thunder Bay curlers Krista McCarville and Ashley Sippala, and coach Rick Lang, who was treated in hospital for injuries to his hand.

One other unnamed passenger was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, OPP said at the time.

Both propeller start locks not disengaged

The TSB report said an investigation found that while crew were carrying out the "before taxi" checklist, the task of disengaging the propeller start lockers was started, but the process was interrupted and not completed.

"After the captain told the first officer to stand by, the crew's focus shifted to other tasks," the board said. "It is likely that this slip of attention resulted in the engine power levers not being pulled over the flight idle gate to release the start locks."

The checklist didn't include ensuring the propeller start locks had been released, so crew members were unaware the right propeller start locks were still engaged when the plane began taxiing.

As the flight crew increased power to the engines for takeoff, the right engine thrust remained near zero due to the locks, the report says, in turn causing a "significant thrust differential" between the right and left engines. That led to a loss of control, and the plane leaving the runway and veering into a snowbank.

One passenger was injured by propeller blade fragments that penetrated the cabin wall during impact with a frozen snowbank, the report says.

Perimeter Aviation subsequently changed its procedures and checklists to "better ensure that the propeller start locks are disengaged before taxiing, and to raise awareness and understanding of the Metro aircraft's propeller start lock system," the report says.

"The company also enhanced training for less experienced flight crew members," noting more simulator time is being incorporated for pilots.

The report notes it was the first officer's first day flying a scheduled flight for the airline, after recently completing training.

In a statement to CBC News, Bearskin Airlines said it appreciates the board's diligence in the completion of the report.

"We are currently reviewing the report's findings and recommendations," the company stated. "Since the time of the incident, Bearskin Airlines has made changes to our training and operational protocols to guard against the potential for future, similar occurrences."