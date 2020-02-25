No life-threatening injuries after plane crashes at Dryden, Ont. airport

None of the eight people onboard a Bearskin Airlines flight suffered life threatening injuries when the plane went off the runway in Dryden, Ont.

The plane, which was headed to Sioux Lookout, left the runway during take off at the Dryden Regional Airport on Monday afternoon.

The city statement said there were six passengers and two crew members on board.

Ontario Provincial Police said two people were taken to hospital with what are described as minor injuries.

The city said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified of the incident.