An old elementary school in Dryden, Ont., will once again have children roaming the halls but this time, those kids will live at the school, along with their mothers.

The former Pinewood School was purchased by the Kenora District Services Board, and will house single mothers and their children. It's part of a partnership with the Dryden Native Friendship Centre.

"When we look at social assistance and income security, we're doing a good job at keeping families in the working poor conditions," said Henry Wall, the chief administrative officer with the services board.

"And that's not sustainable, and we're seeing that's not working."

Wall said the program, dubbed the Dryden Urban Indigenous Homeward Bound Program will provide single mothers with a place to live, along with supports to ensure they can get an education.

"Having this type of support is amazing," said Cheryl Edwards, the executive director of the Dryden Native Friendship Centre.

"To be able to provide that for them and assist them in this dream that they're trying to accomplish is something that we feel very strongly about."

Edwards said the women who take part in the program will be able to leave their children at the former school for daycare and other programming, while they go to courses at Confederation College or the friendship centre.

She said seven women are slated to move into the converted school in late September or early October, with an ongoing intake as women move through the centre.

Edwards said the building will not only be used by single parents or Indigenous people — but the community in general; a number of child care spaces will be available at the centre, and offered to the public.

Wall said housing and support for people trying to get back on their feet is in short supply, not just in Dryden, but across northwestern Ontario. He said the goal is to get people out of the cycle of poverty.

"There's something wrong," he said. "That's what this project promises to change."