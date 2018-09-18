Dryden OPP charge man with stealing pickup truck from Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old Dryden, Ont., man for allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Kenora.

Officers saw the vehicle travelling east on Highway 17 in Eton Township, west of Dryden, on Sept. 16 around 12:45 p.m., police said.

After following the truck, police located it, abandoned, in Wainwright Township, which is just north of the city.

Officers also found the suspect soon after and arrested him, according to a written release from the OPP.

He's been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer.

The 36-year-old made his first court appearance on Monday.