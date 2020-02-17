Dryden OPP donate sports equipment to Vermilion Bay school

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden detachment have donated new skates, helmets and broomball equipment to staff and students of Lillian Berg School in Vermilion Bay, Ont.

They purchased the equipment with the proceeds of a charity hockey game in Vermilion Bay in November, which saw the Dryden GM Ice Dogs of the Superior International Junior Hockey League take on a team called the OPP Badgers made up of OPP officers and area community members.

The Ice Dogs defeated the Badgers 3-0, OPP said in a news release issued Saturday.

Businesses, organizations and volunteers raised $3,000 through the game through donations, ticket sales, a penny auction and chili sales.

The money went toward 21 pairs of skates, 20 helmets, 25 broomball sticks, four broomballs and a collection of hockey pucks, OPP said.

Officers delivered the gear to the school on Valentine's Day.