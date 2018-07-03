Dryden OPP use stun gun in break and enter arrest
Dryden OPP were called to investigate a break and enter at a residence on McGogy Road in Wainwright Township around 8:45 p.m., according to an OPP news release issued Tuesday.
Arresting officers deployed the weapon when the suspect refused to cooperate, police said
Police went to the residence and found a suspect, but he did not comply when officers approached him to arrest him, police said.
Officers then reportedly used a conducted electrical weapon and arrested the man without incident.
The 27-year-old Wabigoon man has been charged with the following offences:
- Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.
- Mischief under $5000.
- Failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.
- Failing to comply with a probation order.
- Two counts of assault.
- Theft under $5000.
The suspect was held in custody and will appear in bail court on Wednesday.