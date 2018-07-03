Dryden OPP use stun gun in break and enter arrest

Skip to Main Content
Arresting officers deployed the weapon when the suspect refused to cooperate, police said

(File photo/CBC)

Provincial police in Dryden, Ont., say officers used a stun gun Thursday during the arrest of a man wanted for breaking and entering. 

Members of the Dryden detachment of the OPP were called to investigate a break-in at a home on McGogy Road in Wainwright Township around 8:45 p.m., according to an OPP news release issued Tuesday.

Police went to the residence and found a suspect, but he did not comply when officers approached him to arrest him, police said. 

Officers then reportedly used a conducted electrical weapon and arrested the man without incident.

The 27-year-old Wabigoon man has been charged with the following offences:

  • Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.
  • Mischief under $5000.
  • Failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking. 
  • Failing to comply with a probation order.
  • Two counts of assault. 
  • Theft under $5000.

The suspect was held in custody and will appear in bail court on Wednesday. 

