Dryden council to get update on OPP policing proposal

Dryden councillors are slated to get more information Monday night on the possibility of bringing in the OPP to take over policing in the northern Ontario city.

The city of Dryden has been examining the possibility of signing a contract with the OPP since November, when a costing proposal was received.

The city then hired consultants MNP to examine the proposal; the consultants will present their report at Monday night's council meeting, Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson said.

"Their findings that they're going to focus on will be broken down into three areas," Wilson said. "Service comparison, governance, and financials."

"This is an opportunity for council to ask questions and make sure we're on the same page," he said.

No decision will be made at Monday's meeting, and a public consultation is scheduled for March 21.

Dryden council has until the end of May to decide if it wants to switch its policing service from the current municipal force to the OPP.

Monday's meeting will take place at 5 p.m. CST at The Centre in Dryden.