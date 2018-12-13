SIU investigates after man, 61, 'diagnosed with serious injury' following arrest by Dryden OPP

Officials from the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are looking into an incident involving Ontario Provincial Police at the Dryden detachment, after officers responded to a disturbance call on December 12.

In a written release issued Thursday, Dryden OPP stated they were called about a weapons complaint at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 665 in Wainwright Township on Wednesday.

An SIU spokesperson stated in an email to CBC News that when Dryden OPP officers arrived at the scene, they arrested a 61-year-old man and transported him to the police detachment where he was lodged in a cell.

"When the man complained of pain, he was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury," stated the SIU.

The OPP said they have notified Ontario's SIU and invoked its mandate, which means OPP cannot provide any further information.

The province's SIU conducts investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians which have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

