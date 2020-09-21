Vancouver man located by Dryden OPP, later dies in hospital

A 24-year-old man who was the subject of a week-long search has died from a gunshot wound following an interaction with Ontario Provincial Police, according to investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

In a news release on Saturday, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers located missing person Nazariy Geletiy after a week-long search in the Machin Township area, located about 40 kilometres west of Dryden Ont.

The 24-year-old from Vancouver B.C. was reported missing on September 12, when officers were made aware of an unoccupied vehicle parked next to train tracks. Police had asked residents in the Machin Township area to check out-buildings, vehicles, and trail camera footage for signs of the man.

According to OPP, officers located Geletiy on September 19, and an "interaction took place", which resulted in the 24-year-old needing medical attention.

According to the SIU, when OPP officers located the man in a wooded area in Machin he was in possession of a firearm. While the man was contained in bushes by members of the emergency response team, he sustained a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by an OPP helicopter to a hospital in Dryden, and then transferred to a hospital in Thunder Bay. He was pronounced deceased on Sunday, September 20.

According to the SIU, investigators do not believe any officer discharged a firearm during the interaction.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.