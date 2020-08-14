OPP investigating crash that claimed life of 10-year-old from Eagle Lake First Nation

A 10-year-old girl from Eagle Lake First Nation was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash west of Dryden, Ont..

Ontario Provincial Police said the vehicle was travelling east on Ojibway Drive in Aubrey Township when it left the roadway and "came to rest" on its roof.

In a news release issued Friday, police said both occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital. The passenger, who has been identified as 10-year-old Shyanne Kavanaugh of Eagle Lake First Nation, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the collision is still under investigation.

Emergency Medical Services were on scene to assist with the investigation, along with the OPP's technical collision investigation unit and a scenes of crime officer.