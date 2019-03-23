Dryden OPP arrest Calgary driver who nearly hit officer

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was nearly struck by a vehicle Wednesday while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Dryden, Ont.

Members of the OPP Dryden detachment received information around lunchtime Wednesday about a suspicious vehicle on Railway Avenue in the township of Machin, OPP said in a news release.

Officers later located the vehicle at a 7-Eleven in the city of Dryden, about 30 kilometres to the east. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver drove toward the officer, OPP said.

The vehicle narrowly missed the officer and fled the parking lot.

Additional officers tracked the vehicle and located both the driver and the vehicle on Russell Road in Dryden, police said.

The driver, a 33-year-old Calgarian, has been charged with several offences related to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of recognizance.

OPP are asking anyone who observed the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot to call the Dryden detachment at (807) 937-5577 or 1-888-310-1122.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).