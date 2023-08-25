The physician recruiter for Dryden, Ont., says his community has scored a hat trick as three medical residents have committed to serving as physicians there when they complete their residencies in 2025.

Chuck Schmitt said it will be the first time in the 16 years he's worked for the community that it will see such a large influx of doctors all at once.

"It's huge," Schmitt said. "It just validates all of the work that our staff and the physicians put into training these medical learners."

Northern Ontario has always struggled with physician shortages, but the problem became dire during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because the competition for locums — physicians who do temporary placements in communities — became fierce, and urban doctors gave up their secondary practices in small towns.

Improved access to primary care

Dryden is currently short approximately five physicians, according to Doreen Armstrong-Ross, president and CEO of the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Schmitt said the arrival of the new doctors will increase access to primary care.

"All three of them also plan to provide emergency department service," he said. "One of the physicians is providing obstetrical care."

The three residents are Doctors Alison Lewis and Skylar Arpin, both second-year family medicine residents at Northern Ontario School of Medicine University (NOSM-U), and Lewis's cousin, Jocelyn Hron, a first-year resident.

Lewis grew up in Manitoba, but frequently visited family in Dryden, she explained. She discovered while in medical school that she loved practising in rural communities. She chose Dryden in part so she could be close to family and in part because her husband liked the city.

Arpin is originally from Rainy River District and did placements in Fort Frances, Emo and Atikokan before choosing Dryden. She credited the city's recruitment efforts with helping to win her over.

An aerial shot of the Dryden Regional Health Centre in northwestern Ontario. Chuck Schmitt, physician recruiter for Dryden, says this is the first time in the 16 years he's worked for the community that it will see such a large influx of doctors all at once. (Dryden Regional Health Centre/Facebook)

"The first day I got to Dryden, the physician recruiter came and talked to me," she said.

"Even when I left Dryden and went to Thunder Bay or did placements elsewhere, he would always check in with me to see how things were going. They were super hospitable. They gave you gifts and were just very flexible, open to scheduling things however you wanted."

Arpin felt like a member of the community from the moment she arrived, she said.

Physicians were friendly and supportive as she made the difficult transition from classroom learning to real-life practice. She loved having the opportunity to do everything from working in the clinic to staffing the emergency room and delivering babies, she said.

The city also offered the doctors return-of-service agreements funded by the Dryden Regional Health Services Foundation, which provide financial support to medical residents in exchange for two years of service in the community after graduation.

Financial incentives

Lewis said the money wasn't the main factor in her decision to settle in Dryden, but Arpin said it contributed to hers.

"You're starting out $200,000 or more in debt, which is very scary when you're first starting your career," Arpin said. "So I think that plays a huge part in why people do go to some of the smaller communities."

In the wake of the temporary closure of the Red Lake emergency room in March 2022 due to a shortage of available physicians, some doctors and recruiters in the north called for more return-of-service obligations to attract colleagues to the region.

Asked if it would expand such programs or provide funding for communities to set up their own, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health provided CBC News a statement that did not directly answer the question.

Instead, it pointed to one such existing program: NOSM-U's Remote First Nations Residency Program, which provides students with financial support to train in the remote north in exchange for a two-year return-of-service agreement.

The ministry also pointed to the Northern and Rural Recruitment and Retention Initiative, which provides financial incentives of between $80,000 and approximately $120,000 over four years to physicians establishing full-time practices in rural and remote communities.

In an interview with CBC News in 2022, Dr. Sarita Verma, dean, president and CEO of NOSM-U, cast doubt on the effectiveness of return-of-service agreements, saying many doctors simply buy their way out of the practice commitment as soon as their training is complete.

However, Armstrong-Ross, president of Dryden's hospital, said the city's return-of-service agreement has so far helped attract around 15 doctors to the community, and only one has failed to fulfil the two-year practice commitment.

"Return of services are an opportunity to bring somebody in," Armstrong-Ross said. "But then, in that two years, we can re-recruit them and keep them here."

Armstrong-Ross said physician recruitment is something to which the entire health centre and physician group, as well as the broader community, is devoted.

"We have community members taking these people out sailing," she said, "and involving them in their lives just to make Dryden a really welcoming community."