Dialysis in Dryden, Ont., one step closer to reality

The final goal is still a few years away, but dialysis patients in Dryden, Ont., are one step closer to receiving their treatment at the local hospital.

The Dryden Regional Health Centre submitted a pre-capital proposal to the province which was accepted. It means further costing and study can be done on the $700,000 project.

"It's really about health equity and getting care close to home," said Doreen Armstrong-Ross, the President and CEO of the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

"You know, there's people who make hard decisions to defer treatments because dialysis isn't available."

Armstrong-Ross said many people have left Dryden because they can't receive treatment in their community. Others, she said, travel frequently to Sioux Lookout, Kenora, Fort Frances and Thunder Bay to receive dialysis.

"Our project continues to be prioritized, and they're satisfied with our submission, so we're just onto that next little step."

If the proposal goes ahead, four dialysis chairs would be available for use, she said. That number could be expanded based on demand.

Armstrong-Ross said the new dialysis chairs would also have an impact on other health care facilities across the region. For example, a patient who may be going for treatment in Sioux Lookout, may choose to move back to Dryden, she said, freeing up another dialysis slot at that facility.

While the news is positive, it will still be a few years before the program if approved goes ahead in Dryden.

"It's a step in the right direction. We are happy with any movement we get with this project for sure."