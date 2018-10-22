Greg Wilson elected as mayor of Dryden, Ont.

Greg Wilson will be Dryden Ont.'s mayor for the next four years.

Wilson beat out Valley with over 1500 votes. Wilson was the incumbent mayor prior to the 2018 election, while Valley had served as the region's MP, as well as a councillor and mayor of Dryden in the 1990s.

Six people were elected to city council in Dryden:

Norm Bush

Michelle Price

Martin MacKinnon

John Carlucci

Shayne MacKinnon

Dave McKay

The councillor's seats were hotly contested, with 14 people seeking council seats.