Dryden to host non-partisan nuclear waste session on Tuesday

An online forum on Tuesday night will bring together experts with opposing viewpoints on the process of burying nuclear waste in a deep underground facility.

The City of Dryden is hosting the event, which will be held online, starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Five panellists will debate the pros and cons of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) building a repository for the waste, nearly halfway between Ignace and Dryden, Ont.

"We really did want to demonstrate a verifiable measurement of our willingness to promote balanced, thoughtful, bold discussion with everyone," said Marshalina Reader, the special projects and communications manger with the City of Dryden.

Reader said her position is partially funded by the NWMO, but the city itself has not made any decision if it supports the project. Instead, the forum is meant to be educational, she said.

The proposed area is 42 kilometres from Ignace, and 53 kilometres from Dryden, with Reader noting that Dryden would be significantly impacted if the project goes forward.

"Our position has remained that the city recognizes the underlying principle of stakeholder engagement, in that stakeholders are offered and provided the opportunity to influence the decision making process."

Reader said there has not been a public forum, to date, where people can hear from both sides of the nuclear waste discussion.

In September, the city and its chief administrative officer identified that there was missing engagement in Dryden. Part of Reader's role is to provide more engagement, including with anti-nuclear groups, like NorthWatch and Environmental North.

"Dryden has really taken its role very seriously as a communication bridge, and learning medium for the citizens, no matter their views."

"They really have been willing to consider opposing views with the same level of tolerance and effort," Reader said, as the groups that have a stake in the nuclear discussion.