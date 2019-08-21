Marlene Ryan hopes a number of Dryden-ites will be able to join her for 'a scuff' this year.

The secretary of the Newfoundland and Labrador Heritage Club of Dryden said the group wants to bring back its annual New Year's Eve party - something that was not presented at the end of 2018 for the first time in years.

Ryan said the club, formed in 1993, was a way to keep Newfoundland's heritage alive, when they had moved thousands of kilometres away to northwestern Ontario.

"It was a way to keep some of our traditions alive. By having the Newfoundland club we put on Christmas parties so we would have mummering where people would dress up and they would go around to people's houses. We even did that here in Dryden," she said.

When the club was first formed, many of the members had children, who wanted to make sure they passed on their traditions to their families.

"We wanted them to know what Newfoundland was about."

Over time, Ryan said, the popularity of the club increased, forcing the organization to adopt a rule when it came to membership.

"Our Newfoundland club is two-thirds and one-third. Two-thirds Newfoundlanders and one-third mainlanders."

The club holds a number of events, including mummering, a seafood dinner, St. Patrick's Day party and popular New Year's Eve party.

"A lot of people would even ask us to come out to their parties and dress up, and when they were having something for somebody from Dryden, not a Newfoundlander, just someone from Dryden," Ryan said.

"People were impressed by the hospitality of the Newfoundlanders, and how we worked together."

Ryan said the group is always looking for new members, particularly those who are of Newfoundland heritage.

You can find the Newfoundland and Labrador Heritage Club of Dryden on Facebook.