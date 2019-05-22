The City of Dryden may be getting a name change.

Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson plans on asking his fellow councillors to consider changing the Northwestern Ontario community's name back to what it was originally: The Town of Dryden.

"Northwestern Ontario is struggling, our community has had economic difficulties," Wilson told CBC News on Wednesday. "When you're marketing yourself, you want to market your strengths."

And when it comes to Dryden, Wilson said, many of those strengths are things people would associate with small towns.

"We're not known for big-city amenities," he said. However, Dryden is a full-service community, with a Wal-Mart, grocery stores, and other big box retailers.

Wilson said he wants visitors to know the community is known for its lack of commutes, proximity to nature, and small community friendliness.

Dryden was, in fact, a town for nearly a century, only becoming a city in 1998 when it amalgamated with the Township of Barclay, Ont.

"Council at the time, they decided to rename the new entity the City of Dryden," Wilson said.

'Small-town living'

But, Wilson said, the Town of Dryden may simply a better name for the community as it is today.

"As governments have tried to wean us off of our core economic strengths as a country over the past few, I'd say, probably decades, northwestern Ontario has really suffered the effects," he said. "Going back to our original name, [the] Town of Dryden, would be an act of both humility, and identification with the benefits of small-town living."

Wilson said there don't appear to be any negative aspects to the idea, aside from people simply being used to saying "City of Dryden."

Wilson said he's going to table a resolution at Monday's meeting of Dryden council, which would call on city staff to look at what the process of changing the name would involve, as well as the cost.

"I'm not saying I'm insistent that we must," Wilson said. "I'm saying we should have a conversation about it."