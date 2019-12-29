Dryden, Ont., man facing murder charge over fatal assault

A 36-year-old Dryden, Ont., man is now facing a murder charge over a series of violent incidents which left one person dead and four injured earlier this month., Ontario Provincial Police stated in a written release Thursday.

Police said they were initially called to the Arbour Jade Trailer Park on McGogy Road in Dryden just before 10 p.m. on March 2, with reports of a suspicious person. A second call was then received by police, reporting an assault with a weapon there.

Responding OPP and Dryden Police Service officers located two victims with injuries, who were taken to hospital, police said.

Shortly after, officers located and arrested the accused at a residence on McGogy Road, near the trailer park. Three more victims were located by police in the trailer park over the next few hours; one of them was deceased, police said.

"Investigators believe these incidents to be related," police stated in the release.

Justin Desautels was initially charged with:

Attempted murder

Assaulting police

Resisting arrest

Assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm

Two counts of breaking, entering, and committing robbery

Attempting to disarm a police officer

Drug possession

On Thursday, OPP said Desautels is now facing a charge of second-degree murder, as well as another count of attempted murder.

Desautels appeared in court on Wednesday, and was remanded into custody. He is expected to next appear in court on March 16.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.