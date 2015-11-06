Dryden OPP search for missing 39-year-old woman believed to be travelling to Fort Frances

Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Police said Susan Tilley was last seen in the Dryden area on April 6.

She is described as being 5' tall, with a heavy build and mid-length dark brown hair and green eyes.

According to a written release issued on Friday, Tilley was to be travelling to Fort Frances on April 6 in her 2011, red, four-door, Ford Fiesta with an Ontario plate of CDTH 125.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is asked to contact the OPP.