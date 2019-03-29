Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden have confirmed the identity of the deceased person who was located near the vehicle of a missing 39-year-old woman.

Police said Susan Tilley was last seen in the Dryden on April 6, while she was believed to be travelling to Fort Frances in her 2011, red, four-door, Ford Fiesta with an Ontario plate of CDTH 125.

Earlier this week, police found her vehicle in the area of Turtle River Road, off of Highway 502, and located a deceased person a short distance away.

On Thursday, police said in a written release that they have confirmed the identity of the person as missing 39-year-old Susan Tilley.

A post mortem examination was completed in Toronto and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP.