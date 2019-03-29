Police confirm identity of deceased person located near missing woman's vehicle in Dryden
39-year-old Susan Tilley was last seen on April 6
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden have confirmed the identity of the deceased person who was located near the vehicle of a missing 39-year-old woman.
Dryden OPP find deceased person near vehicle of missing 39-year-old woman
Dryden OPP search for missing 39-year-old woman believed to be travelling to Fort Frances
Police said Susan Tilley was last seen in the Dryden on April 6, while she was believed to be travelling to Fort Frances in her 2011, red, four-door, Ford Fiesta with an Ontario plate of CDTH 125.
Earlier this week, police found her vehicle in the area of Turtle River Road, off of Highway 502, and located a deceased person a short distance away.
On Thursday, police said in a written release that they have confirmed the identity of the person as missing 39-year-old Susan Tilley.
A post mortem examination was completed in Toronto and no foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP.