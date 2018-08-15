Dryden OPP continue search for missing 28-year-old man with help of drone

As the search for missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold continues, Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden say they have suspended their search from the air but are using a drone in their ground search..

On Monday, OPP asked residents in the area to check their properties and any buildings around them in an effort to locate the Stone-Arnold; An aerial search with helicopters from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry assisted in the search.

Police have been searching for the 28-year-old since his vehicle was found near Highway 594 about a kilometre west of Dryden.

He was last spoken to last Wednesday around 11:00 p.m. and was believed to be in the Dryden area at the time.

On Tuesday, OPP said searches on the ground are continuing with the help of a drone.