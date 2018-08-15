Skip to Main Content
Dryden OPP continue search for missing 28-year-old man with help of drone

As the search for missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold continues, Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden say they have suspended their search from the air but are using a drone in their ground search.

Henry Stone-Arnold was last spoken to last Wednesday at 11:00 p.m.

Dryden OPP are asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold. He was last spoken to on Aug. 8. (Dryden OPP)

On Monday, OPP asked residents in the area to check their properties and any buildings around them in an effort to locate the Stone-Arnold;  An aerial search with helicopters from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry assisted in the search.

Police have been searching for the 28-year-old since his vehicle was found near Highway 594 about a kilometre west of Dryden.

He was last spoken to last Wednesday around 11:00 p.m. and was believed to be in the Dryden area at the time.

On Tuesday, OPP said searches on the ground are continuing with the help of a drone.

