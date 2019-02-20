Dryden police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Dryden police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Ethan Burnard was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18 in the area of Casimir Avenue.

He was reported missing to police on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Burnard is described as being about 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue, black and orange jacket, grey sweat pants, tan boots, and a maroon sweater.

Anyone with information about Burnard's whereabouts is asked to contact Dryden police at 807-223-3281.