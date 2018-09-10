Mayoral candidates in Dryden, Ont. campaign for 'shift in attitude' for upcoming election

It's a full ballot for the upcoming municipal election in Dryden, Ont., with two familiar names on the ballot for the mayor's chair and 14 other names all running for six councillor at large positions.

Throughout the month, the CBC will feature candidates throughout northwestern Ontario, who are all running for top office in their community.

For the community of Dryden, a population with over seven thousand people, two familiar names are vying for the mayor's seat — former Mayor and Member of Parliament Roger Valley, and incumbent Greg Wilson.

Two familiar names will be on the ballot for the mayor's race in Dryden. Roger Valley and Greg Wilson are both running for the position. 8:09

Valley previously served as the Mayor of Dryden and is currently a councillor, who hopes to get back into the mayor's chair in October.

He says his goal is to continue to pay off debts, while finding new ways to raise revenue.

"We need to start putting money back into our infrastructure to make our streets and sidewalks safe for our citizens," Valley explained. "I would say we need a shift in our attitude that we can't continue to focus on our debt. We have to start focusing on our future."

Former Dryden mayor and MP Roger Valley said his goal is to find new ways to raise revenue in order to make the needed infrastructure repairs. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

The community has had a few rough years, financially, and this year a debate between town council and the fire department has resulted in many fire fighters leaving the service and the town divided.

Incumbent Greg Wilson, who was appointed mayor three years ago, is also running to keep his seat at the council table.

He said the upcoming goal for the community is financial stability, in order to make the needed infrastructure repairs, and developing a relationship with the people at Queen's Park.

Current Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson is also hoping to get back into the mayor's seat this October. He said one of his goals is to develop a relationship with the people at Queen's Park. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

"We're heading in the right direction [and] I'd like to see us continue in that direction," Wilson said. "There's change [and] change is always hard and I think small communities like Dryden need to make sure they are willing to change with the times."