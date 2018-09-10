Mayoral candidates in Dryden, Ont. campaign for 'shift in attitude' for upcoming election
Roger Valley and Greg Wilson are the two names on the ballot
It's a full ballot for the upcoming municipal election in Dryden, Ont., with two familiar names on the ballot for the mayor's chair and 14 other names all running for six councillor at large positions.
Throughout the month, the CBC will feature candidates throughout northwestern Ontario, who are all running for top office in their community.
For the community of Dryden, a population with over seven thousand people, two familiar names are vying for the mayor's seat — former Mayor and Member of Parliament Roger Valley, and incumbent Greg Wilson.
Valley previously served as the Mayor of Dryden and is currently a councillor, who hopes to get back into the mayor's chair in October.
He says his goal is to continue to pay off debts, while finding new ways to raise revenue.
"We need to start putting money back into our infrastructure to make our streets and sidewalks safe for our citizens," Valley explained. "I would say we need a shift in our attitude that we can't continue to focus on our debt. We have to start focusing on our future."
The community has had a few rough years, financially, and this year a debate between town council and the fire department has resulted in many fire fighters leaving the service and the town divided.
City of Dryden tells volunteer firefighters: sign 'return to work' form or be fired
Incumbent Greg Wilson, who was appointed mayor three years ago, is also running to keep his seat at the council table.
He said the upcoming goal for the community is financial stability, in order to make the needed infrastructure repairs, and developing a relationship with the people at Queen's Park.
"We're heading in the right direction [and] I'd like to see us continue in that direction," Wilson said. "There's change [and] change is always hard and I think small communities like Dryden need to make sure they are willing to change with the times."