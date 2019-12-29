OPP charge 43-year-old Dryden man with impaired driving

A 43-year-old Dryden man is facing impaired driving charges following an investigation by OPP.

Officers were called to Aaron Provincial Park in Dryden at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday with reports of an intoxicated person.

As a result of the investigation, police charged the accused with impaired driving and committing an indecent act in a public place.

The accused is due in Dryden court in September.