Toronto man charged by Dryden OPP over unmarked cigarettes

A 60-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after being found with what OPP said was $540,000 worth of unmarked cigarettes.

Dryden OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 in Eton Township, west of Dryden, on the afternoon of June 1 for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

During the stop, officers found and seized 135 cases of unmarked cigarettes, OPP said.

The driver was charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco and possessing unmarked cigarettes.

The accused is due to appear in Dryden court in August.