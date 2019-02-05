Dryden OPP seize estimated $81K in illegal cigarettes

Two men from Edmonton face a variety of charges related to the alleged sale of illegal cigarettes and trafficking contraband tobacco after a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Dryden, Ont.

In a written release, Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden said they stopped a vehicle on Feb. 1 on Highway 17 in Eton Township for a reported Highway Traffic Act offence.

Officers subsequently seized 27 cases of cigarettes, which police said have an estimated value of $81,000.

Two men from Edmonton, aged 56 and 52, have been criminally charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco. Police said they also face charges under the Tobacco Tax Act of possessing unmarked cigarettes for sale and possessing unmarked cigarettes.

Both accused are scheduled in court in March.