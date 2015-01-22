Dryden receives over $1.6M in funding for affordable housing

Two affordable housing projects in Dryden, Ont., have received a funding boost from the federal government.

Bob Nault, the Member of Parliament for the Kenora riding, announced over $1.6 million in affordable housing for the city of Dryden on Thursday.

According to a written release, the Homeward Bound Housing project on Rourke Avenue received $1.19 million, while an additional housing project, located on 49 King Street, received more than $439,000.

"The bottom line is every northerner needs a safe place to call home," Nault stated in Wednesday's release. "To have the opportunity to see the impact these investments have on peoples' lives is a reminder that we have our priorities in the right place by investing in people first."

This announcement is part of a multi-million dollar co-investment from both the federal and provincial governments to help create 127 more affordable housing units in northwestern Ontario.

"More seniors, adults with disabilities and Indigenous people will now have better access to affordable housing," Nault added. "While we still have work to do, this is certainly a step in the right direction."

"The more housing we have available throughout the riding, the bigger the positive impact on the lives of residents."