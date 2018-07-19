Dryden OPP use stun gun at hospital to control 33-year-old patient

Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., say three officers used their stun guns on a 33-year-old man from Saskatchewan during an incident at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Earl Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when they noticed that the 33-year-old passenger was in medical distress.

He was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

According to a written release on Thursday, the man became uncooperative with the medical staff at the hospital when he attempted to escape.

During the escape, police said the 33-year-old became combative with officers on the scene, which prompted OPP officers to use their stun gun in order to control him.

The man was successfully restrained and was able to receive the treatment he needed.

No injuries and no charges were laid in this incident, police said.