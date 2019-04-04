A problem that gets a lot of attention in major centres in northwestern Ontario is now spreading to smaller communities across the region.

While overcrowding has been an issue in Thunder Bay for years, Dryden is now feeling the pinch.

A report from the North West Local Heath Integration Network showed the city needs an additional 32 long-term care beds over the next five years to deal with an aging population. The Dryden Regional Health Centre currently has 41 beds.

"The challenge is, if those 32 people end up in the hospital and there's no available service, that's going have a dramatic impact on acute care and other services that we're hoping to provide here," said Wade Petranik, the CEO of the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

"It's really difficult to plan for the longer term in the health system, of course, because everything has to be politically aligned. But, we've known for some time that we're going to need more long-term care spaces."

Petranik said one challenge in Dryden is the licence holder for long-term care beds, District of Kenora District Homes for the Aged, is partially funded by municipalities. Communities in the region have tight budgets and it may be difficult to squeeze more money from municipalities to pay for more long-term care beds.

Couple the aging population with an increase in substance abuse in the northwest, Petranik said, and the hospital becomes even more crowded.

"The drug use, I've never seen it this bad," he said, noting the use of crystal meth is on the rise in Dryden.

He said staff are dealing with more patients overdosing and who require more complex emergency treatment as well as more drug use in the hospital itself.

"It's having a significant impact on all facets of our community, and that impact is devastating."