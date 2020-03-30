'Memories, good friends and helping those we care for': Woman retires after 50-year career at Dryden hospital

The global COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the big celebratory retirement party the Dryden Regional Health Centre (DRHC) was planning to help Mary Jane Kruger mark the end of her remarkable 50-year career with the northwestern Ontario hospital.

But Kruger, who started as a nurse and finished as the director of human resources and clinical information services, said colleagues and friends in the community of about 8,000 went out of their way Friday to acknowledge the significance of the occasion.

"Over the years, I never thought much about retirement because I love my job, but certainly all my staff have done their best to make this last week as special as possible, and even in other departments too. They've sent gifts and flowers and my family sent 50 roses so it's been good."

Kruger moved to Dryden in 1970 with her husband, who had a new job lined up in the small city, about 350 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

She applied for a nursing position at what was then the Dryden District General Hospital and was thrilled to be hired.

'No idea what my career would be like'

"When I first stepped into this building I was a shy, scared, new graduate nurse. I had no idea what my career would be like here."

She had to wear a uniform, which included regulation white leather shoes and a cap. "My hair had to be off my collar," said Kruger. "They were strict on what you could wear then. But today, nurses can wear all kinds of different scrubs. It was much different 50 years ago."

Kruger worked in almost every department of the hospital before leaving nursing behind to take on other roles in occupational health and safety, medical records and labour relations.

"They would come and say 'hey Mary Jane, do you want to do this?' and I guess I was always up for the challenge and said 'sure I would love to do that.'"

'We need to care for our staff too'

She said she enjoyed the variety of all those different roles, and discovered they all had something in common.

"I guess my goal has always been, no matter what job I was in, the reason I'm here is to help those that we care for, and you know that's not always just the clients, we need to care for our staff too so that's part of the reason I've enjoyed the HR work."

Her HR role became even more vital in recent weeks as the regional centre tried to prepare for the demands, and the uncertainties of delivering health care to a large region in the midst of a pandemic.

"It's just not the same. Life has changed in the past few weeks for hospital workers."

'So many people have been so supportive'

Through her many decades, positions and challenges at the hospital, what has never changed for Kruger is her appreciation of, and admiration for the people she worked with.

"What you take away is the many memories you have, all the good friends that you've made. And so many people have been so supportive of me over the years."

A spokesperson with the DRHC said they hope to have some kind of large celebration for Kruger in the future to recognize her half-century of service.

Kruger is taking several weeks of holiday before she officially retires on June 1.