Dryden, Ont., man charged after allegedly assaulting victim with hockey stick

Municipal police in Dryden, Ont., have charged a local man after he allegedly struck another male with a hockey stick, in what police are calling an isolated incident.

Dryden police said officers were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to an apartment building on Van Horne Avenue over reports of a disturbance. Police said they were told about an altercation between two males in the parking lot.

It was during that altercation, police alleged, that the accused, a 30-year-old Dryden man, hit the victim with a hockey stick.

The victim was treated at hospital for injuries that police called minor, then released.

The 30-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and was scheduled to be in court for a bail hearing on Monday.