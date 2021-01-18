Creating custom hockey figures offers 'emotional satisfaction' to Dryden artist

From minor hockey players in northwestern Ontario to the NHL's Carter Hutton, the custom hockey figures created by Dryden artist and teacher Michael Nerino are turning heads.

Nerino began creating the figures about 15 years ago, when he customized a figure owned by a colleague with a new paint job.

And while much of his work is repaints, and perhaps switching heads or other parts, some of the figures can require quite a bit of extra effort.

For example, in some cases, Nerino is asked to do a straight-up repainting, with a parent of a minor hockey player sending him a figure, with a request for a repaint that makes the figure resemble the player.

But that's not always the case, and Nerino sometimes ends up "modelling somebody on the 3D scanning device that I have, printing it off piece by piece on the 3D printer, putting it all together, smoothing everything out, painting it," he said. "Most of them are somewhere in between: scan the head, print the head, stick it on an existing figurine."

"A lot of it is Frankensteining things together, where these mitts don't really match, but these ones do, so I swap those out," he said. "Or change out skates so it looks like 1972, stuff like that."

For a number of years, Nerino — who studied art and education at Lakehead University — did the custom figures for friends or colleagues. But it's since become something of a cottage industry, with the artist nearing 300 completed figures.

Some of the figures are straight-up repaints. However, in some cases, Nerino has to make brand-new parts, either by sculpting them or using a 3D printer. (Michael Nerino/Facebook)

"I have this obsession to cover as many personalities from our region as I can," he said. "When somebody suggests another hockey great, whether it's Robert Bortuzzo or Matt Murray or you go back to Chris Burns, who played [for the] Thunder Bay Flyers back in '91."

Nerino reaches out to the player, or their family, on social media and arranges to send the custom figure along.

"I'll mail it out, and then I'll get a picture back with a thank-you," he said. "Sometimes a signed hockey card."

And Nerino does all the figure-making work at no charge.

Nerino has made nearly 300 of the figures so far, and he never charges for his work. (Michael Nerino/Facebook)

"This is my way to reach out for people who've done great things," he said. "Anytime somebody suggests money, it's kind of like 'oh, you figure out a way to pay it forward.'"

Besides, Nerino said the work offers a lot of "emotional satisfaction."

"Day to day, it really is stress relief during lockdown," Nerino said. "I just keep on painting, because if I'm creating stuff for people, then it's a good coping mechanism for one's mental health and staying health during isolation."