Highway 17 closed after fatal collision near Dryden, Ont

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 on Wednesday afternoon.

OPP said officers, along with Dryden ambulance, air ambulance and Wabigoon Volunteer Fire department, responded to a collision on Highway 17 in the Southworth Township, approximately 30 kilometres east of Dryden at around 11:10 a.m.

According to a written statement, the passenger in the mini-van was pronounced dead at the scene while two other occupants in the mini-van have been transported for medical attention with unknown injuries.

The driver of the SUV has been transported to Thunder Bay for medical treatment as well.

OPP are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

Highway 17 is currently closed with no estimated time of when the road will be reopened.