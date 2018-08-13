Skip to Main Content
Dryden OPP ask residents to check property for missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold

Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., are continuing to search for missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold and are requesting residents to search their properties and any buildings around it in an effort to locate him.

OPP are using an aerial system and an MNRF helicopter for assistance

Dryden OPP are asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold. He was last spoken to on August 8. (Dryden OPP)

Stone-Arnold was last spoken to on August 8 at approximately 11 p.m.

OPP believe that the 28-year-old was in the Dryden area at that time.

Stone-Arnold's vehicle was found near Highway 594 — approximately 1 kilometre west of Dryden.

In addition to police searches, the OPP said they are using aerial assistance to help with their investigation, including an unmanned device and a helicopter from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Anyone with information about the 28-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact OPP in Dryden.

