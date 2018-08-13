Dryden OPP ask residents to check property for missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold

Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., are continuing to search for missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold and are requesting residents to search their properties and any buildings around it in an effort to locate him.

Stone-Arnold was last spoken to on August 8 at approximately 11 p.m.

OPP believe that the 28-year-old was in the Dryden area at that time.

Stone-Arnold's vehicle was found near Highway 594 — approximately 1 kilometre west of Dryden.

In addition to police searches, the OPP said they are using aerial assistance to help with their investigation, including an unmanned device and a helicopter from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Anyone with information about the 28-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact OPP in Dryden.