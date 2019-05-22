Dryden council votes to cut back on health unit levies

Citing increasing pressure on the city's taxpayers, Dryden council has voted to cut back on how much it will pay in levies to the Northwestern Health Unit.

Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson tabled a resolution at last week's meeting that would authorize the city to pay 2019 rates to the health unit, which are about $30,000 less than the 2020 rates. Council voted in favour.

"Things tend to roll downhill," Wilson said. "From the feds, to the province, to the different organizations such as the health unit, and then from the health unit, what they do impacts the municipalities."

"What the municipalities do, in terms of taxation, impacts the taxpayer, so it's just been cascading down."

Wilson said the health unit levy has been increasing steadily over the past several years.

In 2014, for example, the net levy paid to the Northwestern Health Unit by the City of Dryden was $338,000.

That increased over the years, until it was $363,000 in 2019.

For 2020, it increased to $393,000, Wilson said.

Mandated fees

However, Wilson said, the municipality doesn't have much say in how the levy amount is determined, as those discussions take place between the health unit and the province.

The levy is mandated by the province, and Wilson said he'd be find with the province stepping in, as it may give Dryden a chance to have direct dialogue with provincial representatives.

"We would be happy to participate in meetings with [the health unit] and the province," he said. "Really, what we're doing from a municipal standpoint is we're looking after our concerns."

"We have our own responsibility towards our taxpayers, towards the residents of Dryden, and we want to do our best to keep giving them value for the money."

A Northwestern Health Unit representative said the organization will be making a presentation on the matter to Dryden council next week.