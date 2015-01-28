Dryden replacing traffic lights along two streets with help from province

The City of Dryden will replace traffic signals along two of its streets using more than a million dollars in provincial funding.

Dryden, Ont., is receiving about $1.2 million in funding from the province's Connecting Links Program, which will go to replacing the traffic lights along Duke Street (Highway 594) and Government Street (Highway 17).

The Connecting Links program is designed to assist municipalities in Ontario with road and bridge repair or rehabilitation projects, covering up to 90 per cent of eligible costs.

Those costs include the design, construction, renewal, rehabilitation, and replacement of municipal roads and bridges that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community, the province said in a media release.

Dryden is the only municipality in northwestern Ontario included in this round of Connecting Links funding.