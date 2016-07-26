A 57-year-old Dryden woman is facing fraud-related charges after police said $30,000 was stolen from three community organizations.

The Dryden Police Service said an investigation began in August 2018, after Dryden's Volunteer Recruitment and Referral Program notified police about altered bank records and missing money.

The accused was working for the program as a financial administrator at the time, police said.

As the investigation continued, the Volunteer Recruitment and Referral Program also discovered money was missing from the Christmas Cheer Program.

Then, in August 2019, Dryden police received another complaint, this one from the Cloverbelt Local Food Co-Op, which reported unauthorized transactions. The accused had started working for the co-op as an administrator in February.

The accused has been charged with fraud and falsification of books and documents.

She's due in Dryden court on Dec. 9.