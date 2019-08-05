OPP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision near Dryden

Dryden OPP are investigating a single motor vehicle collision that left one man dead this weekend.

Police said the crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17, about 20 kilometres west of Dryden.

A westbound motor vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and came to rest in the north ditch.

Police said the male driver died as a result of the crash. His name has not yet been released.

No further details were immediately provided.