OPP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision near Dryden
Dryden OPP are investigating a single motor vehicle collision that left one man dead this weekend.
One man killed in crash, which occurred early Sunday morning
Police said the crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17, about 20 kilometres west of Dryden.
A westbound motor vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and came to rest in the north ditch.
Police said the male driver died as a result of the crash. His name has not yet been released.
No further details were immediately provided.