Dryden traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Dryden led to the discovery of a quantity of drugs and weapons on Monday.

According to a written release, Dryden police said a vehicle was stopped for a Highway Traffic Act violation just after midnight on Monday on Colonization Avenue.

During the traffic stop an officer saw the male passenger had a can of pepper spray, which is a prohibited device. That led to his immediate arrest.

But during the arrest, police said the female driver began to interfere, leading to her own arrest.

Police said a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up quantities of cocaine, crystal meth, and Ritalin, as well as knives and Canadian currency.

A 29-year-old Wabigoon woman is now facing numerous drug-related charges, as well as counts of assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 32-year-old Dryden man is facing drug trafficking-related charges, as well as a charge of possession of a prohibited device.

Both were due in Sioux Lookout court on Monday.