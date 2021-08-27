2 Dryden men face charges after police find drugs, cash at residence

Two men from Dryden face charges as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the northwestern Ontario city.

Police said the investigation led officers with the Ontario Provincial Police and Treaty 3 Police Service to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Arthur Street at about 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Police seized quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and psilocybin, as well as cash, counterfeit cash, and drug paraphernalia.

A 44-year-old and a 31-year-old each faces numerous drug-related charges.

Police said the 44-year-old remains in custody pending a bail hearing, while the other man has been released from custody and is due in court in September.