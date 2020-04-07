Dryden woman charged with drug trafficking: OPP

A Dryden woman is facing drug charges after OPP searched a home on Rourke Avenue this week.

Officers with the OPP's Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, and Northwest Region Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the home at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Inside, police found and seized quantities of cocaine, morphine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and Canadian currency.

The 37-year-old accused is facing cocaine and opioid trafficking charges, as well as a count of failing to comply with a release order.

She's been released from custody, and is due back in Dryden court in September.