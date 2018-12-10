How a Dryden man's front stoop cost him 3 days of door-to-door mail delivery

A resident of Dryden, Ont., says he temporarily lost door-to-door mail delivery at his home because the rise on his front stoop was less than five centimetres too high.

Craig Nuttall said he was informed by a local Canada Post official that the single concrete step to his front door, where his mailbox has been located, was about 4.5 centimetres above what the agency says is safe.

"A supervisor measured my front step and told me that the step was an inch and three quarters too high, therefore I will not be getting any mail delivered," Nuttall said, adding that the suspension was immediate.

"This is bloody garbage."

Nuttall, now 82, also served as the northwestern Ontario city's mayor from 2010 until his resignation in 2015.

He said he was given two choices: lower the height of the concrete step or move his mailbox. Nuttall added that he was told that Canada Post left a previous notice about the step but said he never received it.

Dryden resident Craig Nuttall says Canada Post cancelled his door-to-door mail delivery because the rise of his front stoop was too high. (Craig Nuttall / submitted)

In an email, Canada Post's media relations department said that "a safety concern was flagged" at Nuttall's home, adding that "upon investigation, it was determined that the customer's step does indeed exceed the typical acceptable stair height limit, which constitutes a safety hazard."

Nuttall said he's heard of other people in town losing their door-to-door service over similar stair rise issues, as well as one woman who had "a rip in her carpet on the step."

"Slips, trips and falls represent almost half of all injuries at Canada Post every year," the Crown agency said.

Nuttall said he's surprised it became an issue at his place now as "they've been delivering mail here for 42 years."

Canada Post said it "periodically" inspects things like customers' stair heights, railings and walkways.

It added that Nuttall lost home mail delivery for three business days, starting on June 7 before the mailbox was moved to another location on the property. Mail delivery resumed June 11, Canada Post said. Nuttall confirmed he does have mail delivery again, after "reluctantly" moving his mailbox to the front of his garage.

While the delivery suspension was in effect, Nuttall said the only way to pick up his mail was to go to the post office location in town, where he said his mail would be held.

"There's a lot of seniors in Dryden, like myself," he said. "Say I don't have transportation down there, how am I going to get my mail?"