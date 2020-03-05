Dryden, Ont., man charged over series of incidents that left 1 dead, 4 injured

A 36-year-old Dryden, Ont., man, Justin Desautels, is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after a series of violent incidents earlier this week at the Arbour Jade Trailer Park on McGogy Road left one person dead and four people injured.

Acting Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Petrina Taylor-Hertz said more charges are expected against Desautels, who is due back in court on March 9.

Police were initially called to the area just before 10 p.m. Monday, with reports of a suspicious person. A second call was then received by police, reporting an assault with a weapon there.

Responding OPP and Dryden Police Service officers located two victims with injuries, who were taken to hospital, police said.

Shortly after, officers located and arrested the accused at a residence on McGogy Road, near the trailer park.

"The residence was known to [the accused]," Taylor-Hertz said.

More victims located

A third victim, who was also injured was found in the trailer park just before 2 a.m. Tuesday and then taken to hospital.

At about 7:30 a.m., Tuesday police found two more victims in the trailer park. One was deceased, and the other was seriously injured and was also taken to hospital.

'In a case like this police will canvass the area and try to locate witnesses to events that happened," Taylor-Hertz said. "So I believe that is how the other victims were located."

"All of these incidents ... are believed to be related," she said.

Police have not said what type of weapon was used, what was stolen from the residences that led to the robbery charges, or the type of drug the accused was in possession of.

Desautels remains in custody and has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Assaulting police

Resisting arrest

Assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm

Two counts of breaking, entering, and committing robbery

Attempting to disarm a police officer

Drug possession

The investigation is being conducted by the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.